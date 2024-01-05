Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM) Shares Sold by Miracle Mile Advisors LLC

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,000 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 475 shares during the period. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $4,258,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Union Savings Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Salesforce in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA lifted its stake in Salesforce by 374.1% in the second quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 128 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Salesforce in the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. grew its position in shares of Salesforce by 354.8% during the second quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 191 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of Salesforce in the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.52% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 2,627 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $267.00, for a total transaction of $701,409.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 38,921 shares in the company, valued at $10,391,907. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 10,000 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.58, for a total value of $2,585,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 59,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,478,857.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 2,627 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $267.00, for a total value of $701,409.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 38,921 shares in the company, valued at $10,391,907. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,103,833 shares of company stock worth $267,519,171. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CRM opened at $251.24 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. Salesforce, Inc. has a 1-year low of $134.24 and a 1-year high of $268.36. The stock has a market cap of $243.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 95.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.28. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $237.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $221.73.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 29th. The CRM provider reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.06. Salesforce had a return on equity of 9.19% and a net margin of 7.63%. The company had revenue of $8.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.73 earnings per share. Salesforce’s revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Salesforce, Inc. will post 6.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on CRM shares. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Salesforce from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $275.00 target price on shares of Salesforce in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Wedbush raised their price target on Salesforce from $255.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. JMP Securities upped their price objective on Salesforce from $275.00 to $293.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut Salesforce from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $280.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $260.14.

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

