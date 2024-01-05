Salzgitter (OTCMKTS:SZGPY) Stock Price Down 9.2%

Salzgitter AG (OTCMKTS:SZGPY – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 9.2% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $2.87 and last traded at $2.87. 2,577 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 10,249% from the average session volume of 25 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.16.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Salzgitter from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 16th.

Salzgitter Stock Performance

About Salzgitter

The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a PE ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 1.49.

Salzgitter AG, together with its subsidiaries, engages in steel and technology businesses worldwide. It operates through four segments: Steel Production, Steel Processing, Trading, and Technology. The Steel Production segment manufactures steel and special steels, such as hot-rolled wide strip, steel sheet, sections, tailored blanks, as well as scrap trading.

