Sawyer & Company Inc Acquires Shares of 941 Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC)

Sawyer & Company Inc bought a new position in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SCHC. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF during the second quarter worth $38,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF in the second quarter worth $40,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 10,557.1% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,478 shares during the period. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank boosted its position in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 29.2% during the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF alerts:

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHC traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $34.14. The company had a trading volume of 119,484 shares, compared to its average volume of 724,402. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.57 and a beta of 1.03. Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $29.89 and a twelve month high of $35.54. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.25.

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF Profile

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE Developed Small Cap ex-US Liquid Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of small capitalization companies in developed countries outside the United States. The Index defines the small capitalization universe as approximately the bottom 10% of the eligible universe with a minimum free float capitalization of $150 million.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.