Sawyer & Company Inc Boosts Stock Position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Sawyer & Company Inc boosted its stake in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 0.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 30,082 shares of the coffee company’s stock after buying an additional 208 shares during the quarter. Starbucks makes up 1.3% of Sawyer & Company Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Sawyer & Company Inc’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $2,746,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of SBUX. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Starbucks by 19.4% in the third quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 8,668 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $791,000 after acquiring an additional 1,407 shares during the period. Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ increased its holdings in Starbucks by 15.5% during the third quarter. Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ now owns 4,727 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $431,000 after buying an additional 633 shares during the period. Jackson Square Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 53.3% in the 3rd quarter. Jackson Square Capital LLC now owns 6,138 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $560,000 after acquiring an additional 2,135 shares during the period. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Starbucks by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,409 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $311,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. lifted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 561,100 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $51,212,000 after purchasing an additional 9,600 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.13% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Starbucks news, insider Michael Aaron Conway sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.77, for a total value of $681,005.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 72,822 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,629,560.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 504 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.66, for a total transaction of $53,252.64. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 75,027 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,927,352.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael Aaron Conway sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.77, for a total transaction of $681,005.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 72,822 shares in the company, valued at $7,629,560.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 7,504 shares of company stock worth $784,120. Corporate insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Stock Down 0.5 %

SBUX traded down $0.46 on Friday, reaching $93.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,917,254 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,224,483. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $98.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $97.81. Starbucks Co. has a fifty-two week low of $89.21 and a fifty-two week high of $115.48. The company has a market capitalization of $105.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.98.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The coffee company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $9.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.29 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 48.79% and a net margin of 11.47%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.81 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Starbucks Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 9th will be given a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 8th. Starbucks’s payout ratio is 63.69%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently commented on SBUX. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $104.00 to $102.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. UBS Group dropped their target price on Starbucks from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Starbucks from $107.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Starbucks in a report on Monday, November 6th. Finally, HSBC started coverage on Starbucks in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $107.00 price objective for the company. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $114.18.

Starbucks Company Profile

(Free Report)

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

Read More

