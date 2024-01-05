Sawyer & Company Inc Buys Shares of 1,200 ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

Sawyer & Company Inc purchased a new stake in shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,200 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $76,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quent Capital LLC grew its holdings in ONEOK by 97.7% during the third quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 437 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the period. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of ONEOK during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ONEOK during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Quarry LP bought a new position in ONEOK in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Finally, First Command Bank increased its stake in ONEOK by 401.0% in the 2nd quarter. First Command Bank now owns 491 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 393 shares in the last quarter. 68.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Eduardo A. Rodriguez sold 800 shares of ONEOK stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.29, for a total transaction of $56,232.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 25,154 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,768,074.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on OKE shares. Truist Financial downgraded ONEOK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of ONEOK from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 13th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ONEOK in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on ONEOK from $69.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, Pickering Energy Partners assumed coverage on ONEOK in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.67.

Shares of ONEOK stock traded up $0.82 during trading on Friday, hitting $71.69. The stock had a trading volume of 657,549 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,354,648. The stock has a market cap of $41.76 billion, a PE ratio of 13.00, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.67. ONEOK, Inc. has a 12 month low of $55.91 and a 12 month high of $72.51. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $67.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $65.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.66.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by ($0.03). ONEOK had a net margin of 14.05% and a return on equity of 26.44%. The business had revenue of $4.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.96 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.96 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that ONEOK, Inc. will post 5.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 1st were paid a dividend of $0.955 per share. This represents a $3.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.33%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 31st. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.09%.

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionation, storage, transportation, and marketing of natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States. It operates through four segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, Natural Gas Pipelines, and Refined Products and Crude.

