Sawyer & Company Inc Cuts Stock Holdings in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS)

Sawyer & Company Inc reduced its stake in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS – Free Report) by 20.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,540 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,170 shares during the quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF were worth $238,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of DFAS. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 35.0% during the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 12,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $668,000 after purchasing an additional 3,160 shares during the last quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 25.5% during the 2nd quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC now owns 634,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,788,000 after purchasing an additional 128,972 shares during the last quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. raised its position in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. now owns 82,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,712,000 after purchasing an additional 4,172 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 25.4% in the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 270,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,816,000 after purchasing an additional 54,783 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quent Capital LLC boosted its position in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 444.6% during the second quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 827 shares during the period.

Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of DFAS traded up $0.33 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $57.92. The company had a trading volume of 56,681 shares, compared to its average volume of 285,202. Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $48.66 and a 52-week high of $60.70. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $55.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.47. The firm has a market cap of $6.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.16 and a beta of 0.97.

Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF Profile

The Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (DFAS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in small-cap US companies, selected using multiple factors and weighted by market capitalization. DFAS was launched on Dec 15, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

