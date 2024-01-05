Sawyer & Company Inc Decreases Stake in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN)

Sawyer & Company Inc cut its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,848 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 232 shares during the period. Sawyer & Company Inc’s holdings in Eastman Chemical were worth $1,676,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 4,380 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $491,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of Eastman Chemical by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 3,107 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in Eastman Chemical by 42.6% during the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 465 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Eastman Chemical by 1.8% in the second quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,462 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $708,000 after buying an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 18,628 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,087,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Eastman Chemical alerts:

Eastman Chemical Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:EMN traded up $1.09 during trading on Friday, hitting $89.40. 206,734 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 682,484. Eastman Chemical has a 12-month low of $68.89 and a 12-month high of $92.21. The company has a market cap of $10.60 billion, a PE ratio of 18.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $83.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $81.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

Eastman Chemical Increases Dividend

Eastman Chemical ( NYSE:EMN Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The basic materials company reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.02. Eastman Chemical had a return on equity of 13.44% and a net margin of 6.24%. The company had revenue of $2.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.05 earnings per share. Eastman Chemical’s revenue was down 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Eastman Chemical will post 6.37 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 5th. Investors of record on Monday, December 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.81 per share. This is an increase from Eastman Chemical’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 15th. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.62%. Eastman Chemical’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.26%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently issued reports on EMN shares. KeyCorp reduced their target price on Eastman Chemical from $98.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Eastman Chemical from $82.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Eastman Chemical from $96.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. UBS Group upped their price target on Eastman Chemical from $81.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Eastman Chemical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $90.69.

View Our Latest Stock Report on EMN

Eastman Chemical Profile

(Free Report)

Eastman Chemical Company operates as a specialty materials company in the United States and internationally. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers hydrocarbon resins; organic acid-based solutions; amine derivative-based building blocks; metam-based soil fumigants, thiram and ziram based fungicides, and plant growth regulators; specialty coalescent, specialty and commodity solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; heat transfer and aviation fluids; insoluble sulfur and anti-degradant rubber additives; and performance resins.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Eastman Chemical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eastman Chemical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.