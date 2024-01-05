Sawyer & Company Inc Grows Stake in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Sawyer & Company Inc boosted its holdings in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) by 17.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,351 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc’s holdings in Chubb were worth $281,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CB. Compass Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Chubb by 22.4% during the third quarter. Compass Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,909 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,022,000 after purchasing an additional 897 shares during the last quarter. Northstar Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Chubb by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Northstar Asset Management LLC now owns 3,550 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $739,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Forsta AP Fonden increased its position in Chubb by 15.2% during the third quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 90,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,819,000 after buying an additional 11,900 shares during the period. Jackson Square Capital LLC lifted its stake in Chubb by 21.4% in the third quarter. Jackson Square Capital LLC now owns 29,270 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,093,000 after buying an additional 5,151 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Chubb by 87.7% in the 3rd quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 6,921 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,441,000 after acquiring an additional 3,233 shares during the period. 86.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Chubb stock traded up $0.66 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $227.96. 451,791 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,543,928. The stock has a market capitalization of $93.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.61. Chubb Limited has a twelve month low of $183.40 and a twelve month high of $231.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $222.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $209.59.

Chubb ( NYSE:CB Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $4.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.21 by $0.74. The firm had revenue of $14.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.16 billion. Chubb had a net margin of 14.58% and a return on equity of 14.26%. Research analysts forecast that Chubb Limited will post 19.19 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a $0.86 dividend. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.32%.

In other news, insider John J. Lupica sold 17,810 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.76, for a total transaction of $3,896,115.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 136,239 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,803,643.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider John J. Lupica sold 17,810 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.76, for a total transaction of $3,896,115.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 136,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,803,643.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Juan Luis Ortega sold 1,508 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.63, for a total value of $329,694.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,940 shares in the company, valued at $10,918,382.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 37,128 shares of company stock worth $8,121,925. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on CB shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Chubb from $224.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. HSBC assumed coverage on Chubb in a research report on Thursday, December 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $263.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Chubb in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $269.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Chubb from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $250.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Chubb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $243.00.

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

