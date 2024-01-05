Sawyer & Company Inc Has $1.18 Million Stock Holdings in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX)

Sawyer & Company Inc cut its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,658 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 135 shares during the period. Sawyer & Company Inc’s holdings in Quest Diagnostics were worth $1,177,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Quest Diagnostics in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Park Place Capital Corp boosted its holdings in Quest Diagnostics by 73.4% in the second quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 189 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Quest Diagnostics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Quest Diagnostics by 1,100.0% during the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 264 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alaska Permanent Fund Corp acquired a new position in shares of Quest Diagnostics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. 87.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $136.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Barclays assumed coverage on Quest Diagnostics in a research note on Wednesday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $145.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Quest Diagnostics from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 6th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $135.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $148.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $146.62.

Quest Diagnostics Price Performance

NYSE:DGX traded up $0.60 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $141.16. 101,169 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 762,557. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market cap of $15.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.11 and a beta of 0.91. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $135.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $133.20. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a 52 week low of $119.59 and a 52 week high of $156.94.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The medical research company reported $2.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.03. Quest Diagnostics had a net margin of 8.21% and a return on equity of 15.80%. The business had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.27 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.36 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 8.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Quest Diagnostics Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 16th. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.01%. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.64%.

Quest Diagnostics Company Profile

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing, information, and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

