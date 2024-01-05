Sawyer & Company Inc Invests $172,000 in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT)

Sawyer & Company Inc purchased a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $172,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VCIT. Nemes Rush Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at $29,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 111.6% in the second quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 455 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the period. Finally, Ambassador Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 46.5% during the fourth quarter. Ambassador Advisors LLC now owns 457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the period.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of VCIT traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $80.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,021,806 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,772,777. The company has a 50 day moving average of $78.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $77.75. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $73.78 and a 1-year high of $81.66.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Profile

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 26th were paid a dividend of $0.2754 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 22nd. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.10%. This is a positive change from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.26.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

