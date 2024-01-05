Sawyer & Company Inc Makes New Investment in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Sawyer & Company Inc bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 475 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Retirement Group LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 537.5% in the second quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 510 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, CoreFirst Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 205.7% during the fourth quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust now owns 697 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF stock traded up $0.42 on Friday, reaching $74.54. 7,544,458 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,816,017. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1-year low of $65.68 and a 1-year high of $75.66. The company’s 50-day moving average is $72.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.35.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

