Sawyer & Company Inc Purchases 174 Shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Sawyer & Company Inc increased its holdings in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 1.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,035 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the quarter. Amgen comprises about 2.0% of Sawyer & Company Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Sawyer & Company Inc’s holdings in Amgen were worth $4,310,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new position in Amgen during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Amgen in the third quarter worth about $31,000. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Amgen in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amgen by 520.0% during the second quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 124 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amgen during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.44% of the company’s stock.

Amgen Stock Performance

Shares of AMGN stock traded down $0.85 during trading on Friday, hitting $302.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 432,318 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,471,377. The business has a fifty day moving average of $273.55 and a 200-day moving average of $259.45. The company has a current ratio of 2.86, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.71. Amgen Inc. has a 52 week low of $211.71 and a 52 week high of $305.09. The company has a market cap of $161.80 billion, a PE ratio of 21.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.58.

Amgen Increases Dividend

Amgen ( NASDAQ:AMGN Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The medical research company reported $4.96 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.65 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $6.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.92 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 165.37% and a net margin of 28.20%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $4.70 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Amgen Inc. will post 18.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 7th. Investors of record on Friday, February 16th will be paid a $2.25 dividend. This is a boost from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.13. This represents a $9.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 15th. Amgen’s payout ratio is currently 60.55%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Amgen

In other news, EVP Jonathan P. Graham sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.81, for a total transaction of $2,728,100.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,078 shares in the company, valued at $7,659,959.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 2,096 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.03, for a total value of $572,270.88. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 10,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,968,928.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jonathan P. Graham sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.81, for a total transaction of $2,728,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,659,959.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently commented on AMGN. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Amgen from $210.00 to $230.00 in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Amgen in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $240.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 price target on shares of Amgen in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Amgen from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $256.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Amgen from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Amgen currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $285.71.

Amgen Company Profile

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

