Sawyer & Company Inc Purchases 185 Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Sawyer & Company Inc increased its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,942 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 185 shares during the period. Sawyer & Company Inc’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $819,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LOW. Field & Main Bank boosted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 107.3% during the second quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 114 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. RVW Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 74.6% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 295 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. 71.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Lowe's Companies alerts:

Lowe’s Companies Stock Performance

Lowe’s Companies stock traded up $1.73 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $212.95. 697,704 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,420,931. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $206.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $214.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $122.47 billion, a PE ratio of 16.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.10. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $181.85 and a fifty-two week high of $237.21.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Lowe’s Companies ( NYSE:LOW Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $3.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.03 by $0.03. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 8.49% and a negative return on equity of 54.56%. The business had revenue of $20.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.87 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.27 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.02 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on LOW. StockNews.com raised Lowe’s Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $235.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Loop Capital decreased their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $225.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $194.00 to $190.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 27th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $225.00 to $252.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Lowe’s Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $238.92.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Lowe’s Companies

Lowe’s Companies Profile

(Free Report)

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Lowe's Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lowe's Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.