Sawyer & Company Inc Purchases 920 Shares of Genpact Limited (NYSE:G)

Sawyer & Company Inc lifted its stake in Genpact Limited (NYSE:G – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,321 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 920 shares during the period. Sawyer & Company Inc’s holdings in Genpact were worth $1,279,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Genpact by 2.2% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 12,165 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $529,000 after buying an additional 258 shares during the period. Pathstone Family Office LLC raised its stake in Genpact by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 15,076 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $697,000 after buying an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Cooper Financial Group boosted its position in Genpact by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 5,492 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $206,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Genpact by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 5,457 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $204,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Trust boosted its position in shares of Genpact by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. American Trust now owns 10,888 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $504,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Genpact alerts:

Genpact Price Performance

G traded up $0.23 during trading on Friday, hitting $34.32. 198,865 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 842,160. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a market cap of $6.22 billion, a PE ratio of 14.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.89. Genpact Limited has a 1 year low of $29.41 and a 1 year high of $48.58.

Genpact Dividend Announcement

Genpact ( NYSE:G Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The business services provider reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.02. Genpact had a return on equity of 24.02% and a net margin of 9.69%. The company had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Genpact Limited will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 8th were given a dividend of $0.1375 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.60%. Genpact’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.71%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 target price on shares of Genpact in a research note on Friday, December 15th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Genpact from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 16th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of Genpact from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.13.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on G

Genpact Company Profile

(Free Report)

Genpact Limited provides business process outsourcing and information technology (IT) services in India, rest of Asia, North and Latin America, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Financial services; Consumer and Healthcare; and High Tech and Manufacturing. The company offers CFO advisory services; and environmental, social, and governance (ESG) services, such as data management, carbon accounting, human rights assessment, sustainability diligence, and ESG reporting.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Genpact Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genpact and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.