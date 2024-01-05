Sawyer & Company Inc Purchases New Position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG)

Sawyer & Company Inc acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 1,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $79,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ballast Inc. grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 3.2% in the second quarter. Ballast Inc. now owns 5,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the period. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC now owns 26,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,621,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Channel Wealth LLC raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Channel Wealth LLC now owns 4,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. JDM Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. JDM Financial Group LLC now owns 68,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,170,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the period. Finally, River Street Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. River Street Advisors LLC now owns 11,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $722,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Price Performance

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF stock traded up $0.33 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $63.45. 515,529 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,740,401. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $49.56 and a 12-month high of $65.53. The business’s 50-day moving average is $62.70 and its 200-day moving average is $61.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.74 billion, a PE ratio of 20.70 and a beta of 1.05.

About SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

