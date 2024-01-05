Sawyer & Company Inc Purchases New Shares in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Sawyer & Company Inc bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VB. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Provident Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 115.7% during the second quarter. Provident Wealth Management LLC now owns 151 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Union Savings Bank acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, PFG Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 171.9% during the 2nd quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 174 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VB traded up $1.14 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $207.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 175,720 shares, compared to its average volume of 659,798. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $174.84 and a twelve month high of $216.57. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $197.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $196.45. The company has a market capitalization of $47.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.14.

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

