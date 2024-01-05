Sawyer & Company Inc Raises Stock Holdings in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

Sawyer & Company Inc increased its holdings in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Free Report) by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,220 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $1,376,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AMI Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Public Storage during the first quarter valued at $267,000. Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in shares of Public Storage by 7.3% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 2,668 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,041,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new position in Public Storage in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,374,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Public Storage in the 1st quarter worth approximately $398,000. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its position in Public Storage by 19.0% in the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 13,506 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,271,000 after acquiring an additional 2,156 shares in the last quarter. 78.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Public Storage Price Performance

Shares of NYSE PSA traded down $0.77 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $299.41. 143,483 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 591,304. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. Public Storage has a 1 year low of $233.18 and a 1 year high of $316.48. The company’s 50-day moving average is $270.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $274.95. The company has a market capitalization of $52.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.51, a PEG ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 0.55.

Public Storage Announces Dividend

Public Storage ( NYSE:PSA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $3.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.21 by ($1.01). The company had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. Public Storage had a net margin of 45.46% and a return on equity of 34.76%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.13 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Public Storage will post 16.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 13th were given a dividend of $3.00 per share. This represents a $12.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 12th. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 109.99%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Public Storage in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $310.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Public Storage from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $270.00 to $280.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Public Storage in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $250.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Public Storage from $268.00 to $271.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Monday, November 27th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Public Storage from $285.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Public Storage has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $298.57.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Nathaniel A. Vitan sold 400 shares of Public Storage stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.37, for a total transaction of $98,148.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,259,985.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Public Storage news, insider Nathaniel A. Vitan sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.37, for a total transaction of $98,148.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 13,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,259,985.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Nathaniel A. Vitan sold 265 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $282.17, for a total transaction of $74,775.05. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 13,021 shares in the company, valued at $3,674,135.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 55,665 shares of company stock valued at $15,268,673. 11.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Public Storage Company Profile

(Free Report)

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns, and operates self-storage facilities. At September 30, 2023, we had: (i) interests in 3,028 self-storage facilities located in 40 states with approximately 217 million net rentable square feet in the United States and (ii) a 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage Limited (Euronext Brussels: SHUR), which owned 267 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 15 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand.

Further Reading

