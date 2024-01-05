Sawyer & Company Inc Reduces Stock Holdings in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Sawyer & Company Inc decreased its position in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 13,395 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 75 shares during the period. Sawyer & Company Inc’s holdings in American Express were worth $1,998,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp grew its holdings in American Express by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 30,320,053 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $5,281,753,000 after acquiring an additional 507,042 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in American Express by 118,198.3% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,732,068 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $2,028,913,000 after purchasing an additional 13,720,460 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its stake in American Express by 87,430.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 12,697,168 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $2,211,847,000 after purchasing an additional 12,682,662 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in American Express by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,503,902 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $1,847,452,000 after purchasing an additional 35,760 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of American Express by 2.0% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,817,376 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $1,878,460,000 after buying an additional 214,837 shares during the last quarter. 83.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:AXP traded up $1.99 during trading on Friday, reaching $189.13. The stock had a trading volume of 674,286 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,076,367. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $168.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $163.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $137.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.22. American Express has a 52 week low of $140.91 and a 52 week high of $189.51.

American Express ( NYSE:AXP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 20th. The payment services company reported $3.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.96 by $0.34. American Express had a return on equity of 30.60% and a net margin of 13.61%. The company had revenue of $15.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.36 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.47 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that American Express will post 11.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 5th will be issued a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 4th. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.51%.

In other news, Director Walter Joseph Clayton III bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $143.93 per share, with a total value of $143,930.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at $287,860. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other American Express news, Director Walter Joseph Clayton III purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $143.93 per share, with a total value of $143,930.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $287,860. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Vice Chairman Douglas E. Buckminster sold 11,344 shares of American Express stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.87, for a total transaction of $1,802,221.28. Following the sale, the insider now owns 88,376 shares in the company, valued at $14,040,295.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

AXP has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded American Express from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $167.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com raised shares of American Express from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Piper Sandler Companies raised American Express to a “neutral” rating and set a $151.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on American Express from $190.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on American Express from $185.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $176.50.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

