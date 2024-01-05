Sawyer & Company Inc Reduces Stock Position in Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL)

Sawyer & Company Inc decreased its holdings in shares of Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,575 shares of the company’s stock after selling 154 shares during the quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc’s holdings in Globe Life were worth $2,672,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Globe Life in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in shares of Globe Life by 144.7% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 301 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the period. AM Squared Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Globe Life during the first quarter worth about $44,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in shares of Globe Life during the third quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Globe Life in the 2nd quarter valued at about $62,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Globe Life alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Globe Life

In other Globe Life news, CAO Michael Shane Henrie sold 2,500 shares of Globe Life stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.05, for a total transaction of $282,625.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $79,135. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CMO Jennifer Allison Haworth sold 2,524 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.37, for a total value of $306,337.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 8,606 shares in the company, valued at $1,044,510.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Michael Shane Henrie sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.05, for a total value of $282,625.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $79,135. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 86,354 shares of company stock valued at $10,269,776. Company insiders own 4.33% of the company’s stock.

Globe Life Trading Up 0.1 %

GL traded up $0.10 during trading on Friday, hitting $122.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 92,343 shares, compared to its average volume of 500,134. Globe Life Inc. has a twelve month low of $102.23 and a twelve month high of $125.02. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $120.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $114.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.06 and a quick ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market cap of $11.51 billion, a PE ratio of 13.08 and a beta of 0.72.

Globe Life (NYSE:GL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $2.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. Globe Life had a return on equity of 22.60% and a net margin of 16.95%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.15 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Globe Life Inc. will post 10.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Globe Life Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.225 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 4th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%. Globe Life’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.64%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Raymond James lifted their target price on Globe Life from $138.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Globe Life in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Globe Life from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Globe Life from $131.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Globe Life from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $122.00 to $137.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $133.57.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Globe Life

Globe Life Company Profile

(Free Report)

Globe Life Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various life and supplemental health insurance products, and annuities to lower middle to middle income households in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Globe Life Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Globe Life and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.