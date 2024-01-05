Sawyer & Company Inc Sells 495 Shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

Sawyer & Company Inc lowered its stake in shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Free Report) by 4.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,560 shares of the company’s stock after selling 495 shares during the quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $632,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Roundview Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Fastenal by 0.6% during the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 85,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,069,000 after acquiring an additional 479 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Fastenal by 55.3% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 19,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,140,000 after purchasing an additional 6,797 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in Fastenal by 18.1% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 239,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,218,000 after buying an additional 36,709 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 24.6% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 26,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,559,000 after buying an additional 5,190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its position in shares of Fastenal by 9.0% in the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 9,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $566,000 after acquiring an additional 786 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.47% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently commented on FAST shares. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Fastenal from $61.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 13th. HSBC began coverage on shares of Fastenal in a research note on Friday, September 15th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $59.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Fastenal in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.71.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider William Joseph Drazkowski sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.47, for a total value of $698,170.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,997 shares in the company, valued at $380,629.59. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Fastenal news, VP Charles S. Miller sold 744 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.20, for a total value of $47,764.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider William Joseph Drazkowski sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.47, for a total value of $698,170.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $380,629.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 148,562 shares of company stock worth $8,806,162 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Fastenal Price Performance

Shares of Fastenal stock traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $61.97. 677,375 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,784,836. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.64. Fastenal has a 52 week low of $45.70 and a 52 week high of $65.66. The firm has a market cap of $35.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.25, a PEG ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 4.71 and a quick ratio of 2.45.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 12th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.85 billion. Fastenal had a net margin of 15.57% and a return on equity of 34.16%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.50 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Fastenal will post 2 earnings per share for the current year.

Fastenal Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 6th were issued a $0.38 dividend. This is an increase from Fastenal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 5th. Fastenal’s payout ratio is presently 70.35%.

Fastenal Company Profile

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

