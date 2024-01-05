Sawyer & Company Inc Sells 610 Shares of W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC)

Sawyer & Company Inc reduced its stake in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC – Free Report) by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,475 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 610 shares during the quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc’s holdings in W. P. Carey were worth $404,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in WPC. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in W. P. Carey in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new stake in shares of W. P. Carey in the first quarter valued at about $488,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. acquired a new position in shares of W. P. Carey in the first quarter valued at about $1,016,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of W. P. Carey in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in W. P. Carey in the 1st quarter worth about $305,000. Institutional investors own 62.62% of the company’s stock.

Get W. P. Carey alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on WPC shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of W. P. Carey from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. JMP Securities downgraded W. P. Carey from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 13th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of W. P. Carey in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of W. P. Carey from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $75.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of W. P. Carey from $79.00 to $73.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.60.

W. P. Carey Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of WPC stock traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $64.85. 190,988 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,078,361. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $62.31. W. P. Carey Inc. has a 1-year low of $51.36 and a 1-year high of $85.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The company has a market cap of $14.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.16 and a beta of 0.92.

W. P. Carey Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.86 per share. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.30%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. W. P. Carey’s payout ratio is 94.51%.

About W. P. Carey

(Free Report)

Celebrating its 50th anniversary, W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with a well-diversified portfolio of high-quality, operationally critical commercial real estate, which includes 1,413 net lease properties covering approximately 171 million square feet and a portfolio of 86 self-storage operating properties, pro forma for the Spin-Off of NLOP, as of September 30, 2023.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for W. P. Carey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W. P. Carey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.