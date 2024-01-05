Sawyer & Company Inc Sells 70 Shares of Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

Sawyer & Company Inc lessened its stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,762 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 70 shares during the period. Sawyer & Company Inc’s holdings in Laboratory Co. of America were worth $1,158,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Laboratory Co. of America by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 6,961 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,597,000 after buying an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its position in Laboratory Co. of America by 77.0% during the third quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 56,461 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $11,351,000 after acquiring an additional 24,558 shares during the period. Bleakley Financial Group LLC raised its stake in Laboratory Co. of America by 38.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 36,694 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $8,855,000 after purchasing an additional 10,193 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp grew its position in Laboratory Co. of America by 131.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 10,387 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,507,000 after purchasing an additional 5,907 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 5.7% during the second quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 9,036 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,181,000 after buying an additional 484 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Laboratory Co. of America alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Laboratory Co. of America news, CAO Peter J. Wilkinson sold 1,384 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.71, for a total transaction of $291,622.64. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $439,751.77. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America lowered their price target on Laboratory Co. of America from $238.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $259.00 to $261.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $270.00 price objective on shares of Laboratory Co. of America in a report on Friday, September 15th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $251.00 to $237.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Laboratory Co. of America in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $242.00.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Laboratory Co. of America

Laboratory Co. of America Trading Up 0.3 %

LH traded up $0.66 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $225.88. The stock had a trading volume of 74,030 shares, compared to its average volume of 612,200. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a 1-year low of $174.20 and a 1-year high of $234.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.11 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $215.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $212.84.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The medical research company reported $3.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.37 by $0.01. Laboratory Co. of America had a return on equity of 14.09% and a net margin of 4.88%. The company had revenue of $3.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.99 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.68 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 13.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Laboratory Co. of America Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 8th were paid a $0.72 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 7th. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%. Laboratory Co. of America’s payout ratio is currently 38.50%.

Laboratory Co. of America Profile

(Free Report)

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as a life sciences company that provides vital information to help doctors, hospitals, pharmaceutical companies, researchers, and patients make clear and confident decisions. It operates in two segments, Labcorp Diagnostics and Labcorp Drug Development.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Laboratory Co. of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Laboratory Co. of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.