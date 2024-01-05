Sawyer & Company Inc Takes Position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS)

Sawyer & Company Inc bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VXUS. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 897,923.8% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,326,138,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,587,896,000 after purchasing an additional 1,325,991,074 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF in the 4th quarter worth $964,597,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,470,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $811,521,000 after acquiring an additional 257,420 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,240,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $620,614,000 after acquiring an additional 598,536 shares during the period. Finally, Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $386,651,000.

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of VXUS stock traded up $0.31 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $57.28. The stock had a trading volume of 856,888 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,912,076. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a 1-year low of $50.95 and a 1-year high of $58.42. The firm has a market cap of $60.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.10 and a beta of 0.85. The business’s fifty day moving average is $55.64 and its 200-day moving average is $55.34.

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Announces Dividend

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 19th were paid a dividend of $0.8471 per share. This represents a $3.39 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 18th.

The Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (VXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex US index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the world’s global market capitalization outside the US. VXUS was launched on Jan 26, 2011 and is managed by Vanguard.

