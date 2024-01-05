Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHI) Stock Holdings Cut by Citizens National Bank Trust Department

Citizens National Bank Trust Department trimmed its holdings in shares of Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHI – Free Report) by 3.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 52,167 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,681 shares during the period. Citizens National Bank Trust Department’s holdings in Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF were worth $2,201,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Signet Financial Management LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,473,000. Sutton Place Investors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $258,000. Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $5,224,000. Spectrum Planning & Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $211,000. Finally, W.H. Cornerstone Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $236,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHI traded up $0.09 during trading on Friday, reaching $44.58. 117,504 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 310,871. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.16. Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $40.94 and a 1-year high of $45.44.

Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF (SCHI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of USD-denominated investment-grade corporate bonds with intermediate maturities of 5-10 years. SCHI was launched on Oct 10, 2019 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

