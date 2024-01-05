Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE) is Jacobsen Capital Management’s 6th Largest Position

Jacobsen Capital Management lessened its stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE – Free Report) by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 308,313 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,783 shares during the period. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF comprises approximately 4.0% of Jacobsen Capital Management’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. Jacobsen Capital Management’s holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $7,381,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SCHE. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $326,000. AMI Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 6.6% in the first quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 155,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,329,000 after purchasing an additional 9,644 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 1,814.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 73,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,044,000 after purchasing an additional 69,771 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 79.4% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 1,098 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 75,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,144,000 after purchasing an additional 1,339 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF stock opened at $24.34 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $24.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.43. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $22.88 and a 1-year high of $26.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.24 and a beta of 0.68.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

