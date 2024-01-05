Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) Shares Bought by Sage Mountain Advisors LLC

Sage Mountain Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 82,844 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the period. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF accounts for about 0.6% of Sage Mountain Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $4,192,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 103.5% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 135,281,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,284,896,000 after buying an additional 68,805,989 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 110.3% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 36,493,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,965,156,000 after purchasing an additional 19,136,345 shares during the period. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 17,848,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,294,963,000 after purchasing an additional 364,932 shares during the last quarter. Sage Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Sage Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,278,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $433,538,000 after purchasing an additional 33,489 shares during the period. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,026,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $368,001,000 after purchasing an additional 444,018 shares during the last quarter.

SCHX traded up $0.28 on Friday, hitting $55.69. The company had a trading volume of 316,502 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,287,053. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $53.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.70. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $44.78 and a 1 year high of $56.69. The firm has a market cap of $35.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.28 and a beta of 1.01.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

