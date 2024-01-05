Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) Shares Purchased by Buffington Mohr McNeal

Buffington Mohr McNeal increased its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Free Report) by 0.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 718,003 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,359 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF comprises 8.3% of Buffington Mohr McNeal’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Buffington Mohr McNeal owned about 0.11% of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF worth $36,331,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 103.5% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 135,281,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,284,896,000 after buying an additional 68,805,989 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 110.3% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 36,493,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,965,156,000 after acquiring an additional 19,136,345 shares during the period. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 17,848,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,294,963,000 after purchasing an additional 364,932 shares during the last quarter. Sage Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Sage Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,278,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $433,538,000 after purchasing an additional 33,489 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 6.7% in the second quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,026,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,001,000 after purchasing an additional 444,018 shares during the period.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of SCHX stock traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $55.45. The stock had a trading volume of 735,795 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,361,638. The firm has a market cap of $35.49 billion, a PE ratio of 18.28 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.70. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $44.78 and a fifty-two week high of $56.69.

About Schwab US Large-Cap ETF

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

