Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) Cut to Hold at Truist Financial

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF – Get Free Report) was downgraded by Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Briefing.com reports. They currently have a $29.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock, down from their previous price objective of $33.00. Truist Financial’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 6.54% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on SBCF. TheStreet cut Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, October 30th. StockNews.com upgraded Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 30th. Raymond James lowered their target price on Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from $27.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, Stephens assumed coverage on Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.60.

NASDAQ SBCF opened at $27.22 on Friday. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida has a 1-year low of $17.93 and a 1-year high of $34.03. The company has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.13 and a beta of 1.17. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $24.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.01. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida had a return on equity of 5.07% and a net margin of 13.69%. The firm had revenue of $137.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $139.13 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida will post 1.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 24.8% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,659 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida during the first quarter worth $60,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 39.8% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,827 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 52.1% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,973 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 1,018 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 156.2% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,331 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 2,031 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.11% of the company’s stock.

Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida operates as the bank holding company for Seacoast National Bank that provides integrated financial services to retail and commercial customers in Florida. It offers commercial and retail banking, wealth management, mortgage, and insurance services through online and mobile banking solutions; and brokerage and annuity services.

