Segment Wealth Management LLC Acquires 1,213 Shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Segment Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Free Report) by 9.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,165 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,213 shares during the period. Segment Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $235,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of KMI. Redmond Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Kinder Morgan by 2.4% in the third quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC now owns 153,416 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,544,000 after purchasing an additional 3,562 shares during the last quarter. apricus wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. apricus wealth LLC now owns 201,045 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $3,440,000 after acquiring an additional 2,625 shares in the last quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. purchased a new position in Kinder Morgan in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Kinder Morgan by 34.9% during the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 142,303 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,359,000 after acquiring an additional 36,840 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 27.4% during the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 54,591 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $905,000 after buying an additional 11,735 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.33% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on KMI shares. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Kinder Morgan in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Pickering Energy Partners initiated coverage on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, US Capital Advisors upgraded Kinder Morgan from a “hold” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.57.

Insider Activity

In other Kinder Morgan news, VP Denise R. Mathews sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.55, for a total transaction of $526,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 79,217 shares in the company, valued at $1,390,258.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Kinder Morgan news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $135,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,219 shares in the company, valued at approximately $57,942. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Denise R. Mathews sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.55, for a total transaction of $526,500.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 79,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,390,258.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 87,500 shares of company stock worth $1,543,000 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 12.64% of the company’s stock.

Kinder Morgan Stock Down 0.6 %

Kinder Morgan stock opened at $17.95 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market cap of $39.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.08 and a beta of 0.95. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $17.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.14. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.89 and a 52 week high of $19.09.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The pipeline company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.01). Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 15.54% and a return on equity of 7.78%. The firm had revenue of $3.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.64 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.25 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 24.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Kinder Morgan Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 31st were given a $0.2825 dividend. This represents a $1.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.30%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 30th. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 102.73%.

Kinder Morgan Company Profile

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas gasification, liquefaction, and storage facilities.

Featured Stories

