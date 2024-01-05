Segment Wealth Management LLC Acquires Shares of 7,840 Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO)

Segment Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 7,840 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MRO. Argent Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Marathon Oil by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC now owns 108,234 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,492,000 after acquiring an additional 387 shares during the period. Cypress Capital Group raised its stake in Marathon Oil by 1.0% during the second quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 39,960 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $920,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the period. Signet Financial Management LLC boosted its holdings in Marathon Oil by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 76,287 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,756,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares during the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Marathon Oil by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 37,321 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $894,000 after buying an additional 435 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in shares of Marathon Oil by 13.7% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 3,716 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 448 shares during the last quarter. 76.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Marathon Oil from $40.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 20th. Susquehanna increased their price target on Marathon Oil from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective (down from $27.00) on shares of Marathon Oil in a report on Monday, December 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Marathon Oil from $37.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Marathon Oil from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $31.66.

Marathon Oil Price Performance

Shares of NYSE MRO opened at $24.18 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The company has a market cap of $14.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 2.19. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $25.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.54. Marathon Oil Co. has a 1-year low of $20.57 and a 1-year high of $32.54.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.08. Marathon Oil had a net margin of 24.96% and a return on equity of 15.41%. The firm had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.76 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.24 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Marathon Oil Co. will post 2.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Marathon Oil Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This is a boost from Marathon Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 14th. Marathon Oil’s payout ratio is 16.30%.

Marathon Oil announced that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Wednesday, November 1st that allows the company to repurchase $2.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the oil and gas producer to purchase up to 14.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

About Marathon Oil

Marathon Oil Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company in the United States and internationally. The company engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas; and the production and marketing of products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol.

