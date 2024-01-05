Segment Wealth Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Segment Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Free Report) by 91.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,524 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 62,100 shares during the period. Segment Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $842,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its stake in Waste Management by 97,158.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 454,561,314 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $78,830,023,000 after purchasing an additional 454,093,937 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Waste Management by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,113,191 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,141,190,000 after acquiring an additional 121,055 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Waste Management by 30.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,370,481 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,156,281,000 after acquiring an additional 1,718,449 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Waste Management by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,291,991 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,260,920,000 after acquiring an additional 268,736 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Waste Management by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 5,728,930 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $935,111,000 after acquiring an additional 45,109 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.34% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO James C. Fish, Jr. sold 4,167 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.00, for a total transaction of $716,724.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 177,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,499,212. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Waste Management news, CEO James C. Fish, Jr. sold 5,383 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.00, for a total value of $925,876.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 171,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,573,336. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO James C. Fish, Jr. sold 4,167 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.00, for a total transaction of $716,724.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 177,321 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,499,212. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 43,598 shares of company stock valued at $7,517,269. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Waste Management Price Performance

Waste Management stock opened at $178.79 on Friday. Waste Management, Inc. has a 52-week low of $148.31 and a 52-week high of $181.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.64, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $172.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $165.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The business services provider reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.02. Waste Management had a net margin of 11.47% and a return on equity of 34.14%. The business had revenue of $5.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.27 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.56 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Waste Management, Inc. will post 5.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Waste Management Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.57%. Waste Management’s payout ratio is 49.56%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have commented on WM. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Waste Management in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Scotiabank decreased their target price on shares of Waste Management from $177.50 to $165.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Waste Management in a research note on Friday, September 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $192.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Waste Management from $160.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Waste Management from $160.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $179.93.

Waste Management Company Profile

(Free Report)

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of environmental solutions to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns and operates transfer stations, as well as owns, develops, and operates landfill facilities that produce landfill gas used as renewable natural gas for generating electricity.

Read More

