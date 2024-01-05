Segment Wealth Management LLC Has $994,000 Holdings in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Segment Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Free Report) by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,578 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the period. Segment Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $994,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Lululemon Athletica during the first quarter worth about $2,696,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 48.4% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,647 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $602,000 after buying an additional 537 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 2.5% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 4,022 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,469,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 6.5% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,251 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $457,000 after buying an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in Lululemon Athletica during the first quarter worth about $774,000. 91.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Lululemon Athletica

In related news, CEO Calvin Mcdonald sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $497.50, for a total value of $12,437,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 73,793 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,712,017.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Calvin Mcdonald sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $497.50, for a total value of $12,437,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 73,793 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,712,017.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Nicole Neuburger sold 705 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total value of $352,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,996 shares in the company, valued at $1,998,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 42,658 shares of company stock worth $21,183,956 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LULU has been the subject of a number of research reports. Roth Capital increased their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $450.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $445.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a report on Monday, September 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $500.00 target price for the company. TD Cowen increased their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $540.00 to $545.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Lululemon Athletica presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $490.33.

Lululemon Athletica Price Performance

NASDAQ LULU opened at $496.00 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.10, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.38. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a one year low of $286.58 and a one year high of $516.39. The business’s fifty day moving average is $456.62 and its 200-day moving average is $408.28.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 7th. The apparel retailer reported $2.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.19 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 44.81% and a net margin of 10.89%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.00 EPS. Research analysts expect that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 12.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lululemon Athletica announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, December 7th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the apparel retailer to repurchase up to 1.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Lululemon Athletica Profile

Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It operates in two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities.

