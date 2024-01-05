Segment Wealth Management LLC Invests $432,000 in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Segment Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Free Report) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 3,050 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $432,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Valero Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $534,892,000. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Valero Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at $221,809,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Valero Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $108,341,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of Valero Energy in the 2nd quarter worth $121,126,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Valero Energy by 121.0% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,739,618 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $242,853,000 after purchasing an additional 952,518 shares in the last quarter. 77.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have commented on VLO shares. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $142.00 to $144.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Valero Energy in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Valero Energy from $168.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Valero Energy from $174.00 to $159.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on Valero Energy from $152.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $153.64.

Valero Energy Trading Down 2.6 %

Valero Energy stock opened at $130.31 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $44.36 billion, a PE ratio of 4.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.55. Valero Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $104.18 and a 12 month high of $152.20. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $126.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $128.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The oil and gas company reported $7.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.36 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $38.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.46 billion. Valero Energy had a net margin of 7.11% and a return on equity of 39.97%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $7.14 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Valero Energy Co. will post 24.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Valero Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 17th were issued a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 16th. Valero Energy’s payout ratio is currently 13.91%.

Valero Energy Company Profile

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Latin America, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. The company produces California Reformulated Gasoline Blendstock for Oxygenate Blending and Conventional Blendstock for Oxygenate Blending gasolines, CARB diesel, diesel, jet fuel, and asphalt; aromatics; and sulfur crude oils.

