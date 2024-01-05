Segment Wealth Management LLC Makes New Investment in Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCT)

Segment Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCT – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 20,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $364,000. Segment Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. raised its position in Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF by 73.9% in the second quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 3,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,487 shares during the period. RVW Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $64,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky grew its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 9,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 636 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF by 183.6% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 9,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after purchasing an additional 6,254 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ BSCT opened at $18.39 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $18.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.85. Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $17.18 and a 12 month high of $18.62.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 19th were issued a $0.0653 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 18th. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.26%.

The Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated corporate investment-grade bonds with effective maturities in 2029. BSCT was launched on Sep 12, 2019 and is managed by Invesco.

