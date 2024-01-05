Segment Wealth Management LLC Purchases 773 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Segment Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 44.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,531 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after buying an additional 773 shares during the period. Segment Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $268,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ORCL. Fairfield Bush & CO. increased its holdings in shares of Oracle by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 73,791 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $6,105,000 after buying an additional 2,221 shares during the last quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Oracle by 2.9% in the first quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 20,467 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,693,000 after acquiring an additional 579 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Oracle by 29.2% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 588,460 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $48,686,000 after acquiring an additional 132,920 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its position in Oracle by 79.6% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 6,854 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $567,000 after purchasing an additional 3,038 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 125.2% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,995 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $165,000 after purchasing an additional 1,109 shares in the last quarter. 42.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Oracle alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ORCL. DA Davidson dropped their target price on Oracle from $115.00 to $104.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. Wolfe Research cut their price objective on shares of Oracle from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. DZ Bank upgraded shares of Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Monness Crespi & Hardt lowered shares of Oracle from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. Finally, Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Oracle currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.00.

Oracle Price Performance

ORCL stock opened at $102.60 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.84, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79. Oracle Co. has a 1 year low of $82.04 and a 1 year high of $127.54. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $109.68 and a 200 day moving average of $112.78. The company has a market cap of $282.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.34, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.03.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, December 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.01. Oracle had a return on equity of 703.26% and a net margin of 19.64%. The firm had revenue of $12.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.21 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Oracle Co. will post 4.45 EPS for the current year.

Oracle Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 10th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.20%.

Insider Transactions at Oracle

In other Oracle news, Director Naomi O. Seligman sold 16,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.02, for a total value of $1,728,126.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 34,771 shares in the company, valued at $3,686,421.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Oracle news, Director Naomi O. Seligman sold 16,300 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.02, for a total transaction of $1,728,126.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 34,771 shares in the company, valued at $3,686,421.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director George H. Conrades sold 2,325 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.76, for a total value of $264,492.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,029,023.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,950 shares of company stock valued at $2,252,948 in the last three months. 42.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Oracle Profile

(Free Report)

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.