Segment Wealth Management LLC Purchases Shares of 7,400 Viper Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:VNOM)

Segment Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Viper Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:VNOM – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 7,400 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VNOM. Capital World Investors increased its position in Viper Energy by 224.2% during the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,717,364 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $126,567,000 after buying an additional 3,262,364 shares during the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC raised its stake in Viper Energy by 543.4% in the 1st quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 1,661,883 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $46,533,000 after acquiring an additional 1,403,599 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Viper Energy by 273.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 560,143 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $15,684,000 after purchasing an additional 410,198 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its position in Viper Energy by 286.8% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 209,016 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $6,645,000 after purchasing an additional 154,973 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its position in Viper Energy by 98.8% during the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 243,900 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $6,829,000 after purchasing an additional 121,200 shares during the period. 37.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on VNOM shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Viper Energy from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Viper Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on shares of Viper Energy in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Viper Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.08.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Royalty & Mineral Mast Warwick sold 9,018,760 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.70, for a total transaction of $258,838,412.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Viper Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:VNOM opened at $31.61 on Friday. Viper Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $24.48 and a 12-month high of $33.78. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $30.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.47. The firm has a market cap of $5.62 billion, a PE ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a quick ratio of 5.52, a current ratio of 5.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Viper Energy (NASDAQ:VNOM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.64. Viper Energy had a return on equity of 7.35% and a net margin of 19.94%. The business had revenue of $293.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $199.43 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.98 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Viper Energy, Inc. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Viper Energy Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 16th were issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. This is a positive change from Viper Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 15th. Viper Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 47.16%.

About Viper Energy

Viper Energy, Inc owns, acquires, and exploits oil and natural gas properties in North America. It owns and acquires mineral and royalty interests in oil and natural gas properties primarily in the Permian Basin. Viper Energy Partners GP LLC operates as the general partner of the company. The company was formerly known as Viper Energy Partners LP and changed its name to Viper Energy, Inc in November 2023.

