Segment Wealth Management LLC Reduces Position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA)

Segment Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA – Free Report) by 94.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 34,661 shares during the period. Segment Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF were worth $233,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 220.3% during the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 237 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. AlphaCore Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 76.8% during the second quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 267 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000.

Get iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF stock opened at $123.76 on Friday. iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF has a one year low of $145.00 and a one year high of $206.56. The company has a market cap of $6.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.00 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $119.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $115.21.

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Aerospace & Defense Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Aerospace & Defense Index (the Index).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ITA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.