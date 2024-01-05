Segment Wealth Management LLC Sells 104,536 Shares of RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Segment Wealth Management LLC trimmed its stake in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 97.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,223 shares of the company’s stock after selling 104,536 shares during the period. Segment Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in RTX were worth $232,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P grew its holdings in RTX by 94.5% during the 1st quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 322,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,918,000 after acquiring an additional 156,550 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of RTX by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 11,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,091,000 after purchasing an additional 931 shares during the period. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its stake in shares of RTX by 1.2% during the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 10,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,066,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of RTX by 53.1% in the 1st quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 35,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,517,000 after acquiring an additional 12,316 shares during the period. Finally, LSV Asset Management grew its stake in RTX by 1.4% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 141,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,038,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE RTX opened at $85.40 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The business’s 50 day moving average is $81.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $83.63. RTX Co. has a 52-week low of $68.56 and a 52-week high of $108.84. The firm has a market cap of $122.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.72, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.91.

RTX ( NYSE:RTX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.60 billion. RTX had a return on equity of 10.05% and a net margin of 4.76%. RTX’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.21 EPS. Research analysts predict that RTX Co. will post 5 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 17th were paid a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 16th. RTX’s payout ratio is presently 109.77%.

RTX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Melius lowered RTX from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $92.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, September 11th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of RTX from $100.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Bank of America lowered shares of RTX from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $95.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, September 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on RTX from $100.00 to $87.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $82.00 price target on shares of RTX in a research note on Monday, September 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, RTX currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $90.21.

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for aircraft manufacturers and airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation; and for defense and commercial space operations.

