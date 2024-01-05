Segment Wealth Management LLC Takes $261,000 Position in Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJS)

Segment Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJS – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 12,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $261,000. Segment Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.36% of Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BSJS. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Horizons Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $46,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $84,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $164,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 513.4% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after buying an additional 8,774 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

BSJS stock opened at $21.42 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $21.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.93. Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $20.05 and a fifty-two week high of $21.96.

Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Announces Dividend

Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 19th were given a $0.1317 dividend. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.38%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 18th.

The Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BSJS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated corporate high yield bonds with effective maturities in 2028. BSJS was launched on Sep 16, 2020 and is managed by Invesco.

