Selective Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SIGIP) Stock Price Down 0.1%

Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGIP – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 0.1% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $17.05 and last traded at $17.38. 7,501 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 36% from the average session volume of 5,500 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.39.

Selective Insurance Group Trading Up 0.1 %

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.56.

Selective Insurance Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 30th were paid a dividend of $0.2875 per share. This represents a $1.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 29th.

Selective Insurance Group Company Profile

Selective Insurance Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Standard Commercial Lines, Standard Personal Lines, E&S Lines, and Investments. It offers property insurance products, which covers the accidental loss of an insured's real property, personal property, and/or earnings due to the property's loss; casualty insurance products that covers the financial consequences of employee injuries in the course of employment, and bodily injury and/or property damage to a third party; and flood insurance products.

