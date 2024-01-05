SELLAS Life Sciences Group (NASDAQ:SLS) Trading 0.6% Higher

SELLAS Life Sciences Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLS – Get Free Report) shares rose 0.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $1.04 and last traded at $0.91. Approximately 1,347,820 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 11% from the average daily volume of 1,510,844 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.90.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $3.00 price objective on shares of SELLAS Life Sciences Group in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd.

SELLAS Life Sciences Group Stock Performance

The company’s fifty day moving average is $1.01 and its 200-day moving average is $1.34.

SELLAS Life Sciences Group (NASDAQ:SLS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts predict that SELLAS Life Sciences Group, Inc. will post -1.04 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in SELLAS Life Sciences Group by 44.9% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 16,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 5,004 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SELLAS Life Sciences Group during the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Prosperity Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SELLAS Life Sciences Group in the 2nd quarter worth $47,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in SELLAS Life Sciences Group during the 1st quarter worth $208,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in SELLAS Life Sciences Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $75,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.88% of the company’s stock.

About SELLAS Life Sciences Group

SELLAS Life Sciences Group, Inc, a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel cancer immunotherapies for various cancer indications in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is galinpepimut-S (GPS), a cancer immunotherapeutic agent that targets Wilms tumor 1, which is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia; and in Phase 1/2 clinical trials for the treatment for ovarian cancer.

Featured Stories

