ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) Shares Acquired by BNC Wealth Management LLC

BNC Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,816 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 124 shares during the period. ServiceNow accounts for 1.7% of BNC Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. BNC Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $3,251,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of NOW. First Foundation Advisors raised its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 2.1% in the second quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 5,292 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,974,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank boosted its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 7,514 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $4,200,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 714 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $401,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ServiceNow in the second quarter valued at $144,098,000. Finally, Catalyst Financial Partners LLC increased its holdings in ServiceNow by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC now owns 926 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $520,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on ServiceNow from $630.00 to $648.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on ServiceNow from $640.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and issued a $657.00 price target on shares of ServiceNow in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $675.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on ServiceNow in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $621.39.

Shares of ServiceNow stock traded up $6.87 during trading on Friday, hitting $678.74. 205,007 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 780,605. The stock has a market cap of $139.14 billion, a PE ratio of 87.03, a P/E/G ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $666.37 and its 200 day moving average is $600.04. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 12 month low of $353.62 and a 12 month high of $720.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The information technology services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.32. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 12.25% and a net margin of 18.72%. The business had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.27 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 4.05 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 135 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $682.00, for a total value of $92,070.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,327,408. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 135 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $682.00, for a total transaction of $92,070.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,327,408. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Chirantan Jitendra Desai sold 3,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $671.84, for a total value of $2,116,296.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 38,904 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,137,263.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 10,383 shares of company stock valued at $6,710,862. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. The company operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

