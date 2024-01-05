SevenBridge Financial Group LLC Buys 4,796 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

SevenBridge Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 17.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,792 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after buying an additional 4,796 shares during the quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $2,658,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of DIS. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Walt Disney by 172.6% in the second quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 319 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 136.9% during the second quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 334 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MBM Wealth Consultants LLC increased its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 197.6% in the 4th quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 366 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. 61.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $93.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Friday, October 6th. Guggenheim cut their price objective on Walt Disney from $125.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $103.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Walt Disney has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $109.40.

Insider Activity at Walt Disney

In other Walt Disney news, Director Amy Chang bought 1,078 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $92.69 per share, for a total transaction of $99,919.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $576,161.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP Sonia L. Coleman sold 898 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.11, for a total value of $80,918.78. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,861 shares in the company, valued at $167,694.71. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Amy Chang acquired 1,078 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $92.69 per share, with a total value of $99,919.82. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 6,216 shares in the company, valued at $576,161.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Walt Disney Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE DIS opened at $90.58 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The Walt Disney Company has a 12-month low of $78.73 and a 12-month high of $118.18. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $90.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $87.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $165.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.35.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The entertainment giant reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $21.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.37 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 7.31% and a net margin of 2.65%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.30 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Walt Disney Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 10th. Investors of record on Monday, December 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 8th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.32%. Walt Disney’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.44%.

Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

Featured Articles

