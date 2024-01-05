SevenBridge Financial Group LLC Decreases Holdings in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB)

SevenBridge Financial Group LLC lowered its position in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB – Free Report) by 49.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,855 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,807 shares during the quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC’s holdings in M&T Bank were worth $235,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new stake in shares of M&T Bank in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in M&T Bank by 1,980.0% in the second quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 208 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. RVW Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in M&T Bank during the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of M&T Bank during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of M&T Bank in the first quarter worth about $27,000. 82.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

M&T Bank Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE:MTB opened at $136.29 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.84. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $128.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $127.82. M&T Bank Co. has a 52-week low of $108.53 and a 52-week high of $161.99.

M&T Bank Dividend Announcement

M&T Bank ( NYSE:MTB Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $3.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.88 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $3.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.32 billion. M&T Bank had a net margin of 24.81% and a return on equity of 13.13%. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.83 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that M&T Bank Co. will post 15.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st were paid a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.82%. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.01%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently weighed in on MTB. Bank of America dropped their target price on M&T Bank from $142.00 to $141.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. StockNews.com lowered M&T Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 27th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of M&T Bank from $157.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of M&T Bank from $175.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of M&T Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $145.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, December 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, M&T Bank has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $145.67.

Insider Transactions at M&T Bank

In related news, Director John P. Barnes sold 16,378 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.28, for a total transaction of $2,182,859.84. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 34,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,604,157.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other M&T Bank news, CFO Daryl N. Bible purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $111.04 per share, with a total value of $555,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,876 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,650,551.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John P. Barnes sold 16,378 shares of M&T Bank stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.28, for a total value of $2,182,859.84. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 34,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,604,157.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 80,122 shares of company stock valued at $10,539,328 in the last quarter. 0.97% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About M&T Bank

M&T Bank Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Manufacturers and Traders Trust Company and Wilmington Trust, National Association that offer retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposit, lending, cash management, and other financial services to small businesses and professionals.

Further Reading

