SevenBridge Financial Group LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

SevenBridge Financial Group LLC lifted its position in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Free Report) by 12.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,122 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $321,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ROK. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its position in Rockwell Automation by 97,760.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 304,804,867 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $100,417,963,000 after buying an additional 304,493,397 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 0.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,472,877 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,212,750,000 after purchasing an additional 106,641 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 1.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,145,544 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,013,000,000 after purchasing an additional 162,391 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 15.1% in the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,869,190 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,933,605,000 after purchasing an additional 768,909 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in Rockwell Automation by 2.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,518,655 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,488,671,000 after acquiring an additional 90,589 shares in the last quarter. 80.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Rockwell Automation Trading Up 0.3 %

Rockwell Automation stock opened at $304.74 on Friday. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 12-month low of $252.19 and a 12-month high of $348.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.43. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $282.08 and a 200 day moving average of $297.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Rockwell Automation Increases Dividend

Rockwell Automation ( NYSE:ROK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $3.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.49 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $2.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.44 billion. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 15.32% and a return on equity of 40.19%. As a group, research analysts predict that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 12.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 13th were issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 10th. This is a boost from Rockwell Automation’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.18. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.64%. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.81%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ROK. Wells Fargo & Company raised Rockwell Automation from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $280.00 to $357.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Mizuho dropped their target price on Rockwell Automation from $270.00 to $265.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Rockwell Automation in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Rockwell Automation in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Rockwell Automation from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $305.00 to $360.00 in a report on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $307.13.

Insider Activity

In other Rockwell Automation news, CEO Blake D. Moret sold 1,143 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction on Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.73, for a total value of $318,588.39. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 65,848 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,353,813.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Veena M. Lakkundi sold 597 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.14, for a total value of $153,512.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $721,277.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Blake D. Moret sold 1,143 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.73, for a total transaction of $318,588.39. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 65,848 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,353,813.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,346 shares of company stock worth $2,878,915 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

About Rockwell Automation

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products and services.

