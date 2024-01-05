SevenBridge Financial Group LLC Has $250,000 Position in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH)

SevenBridge Financial Group LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Free Report) by 14.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,224 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 385 shares during the period. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $250,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its position in Zimmer Biomet by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 16,403 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,841,000 after purchasing an additional 986 shares during the last quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN raised its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 497.4% during the third quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN now owns 1,135 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 945 shares during the last quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Zimmer Biomet during the 3rd quarter valued at $323,000. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 65.9% during the third quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 398,600 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $44,827,000 after acquiring an additional 158,375 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 34,254 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,844,000 after buying an additional 3,624 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Zimmer Biomet alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Evercore ISI downgraded shares of Zimmer Biomet from an “outperform” rating to an “inline” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $135.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Thursday. Roth Mkm initiated coverage on Zimmer Biomet in a report on Friday, October 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James raised their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $133.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Zimmer Biomet from $146.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $138.40.

Zimmer Biomet Stock Down 0.2 %

ZBH opened at $120.22 on Friday. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $102.00 and a twelve month high of $149.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $114.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $121.19. The stock has a market cap of $25.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.19, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.03.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.75 billion. Zimmer Biomet had a return on equity of 12.41% and a net margin of 6.52%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.58 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 7.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Zimmer Biomet Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 26th. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.48%.

Zimmer Biomet Profile

(Free Report)

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a medical technology company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company designs, manufactures, and markets orthopaedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip products; S.E.T. products, including sports medicine, biologics, foot and ankle, extremities, and trauma products; craniomaxillofacial and thoracic products comprising face and skull reconstruction products, as well as products that fixate and stabilize the bones of the chest to facilitate healing or reconstruction after open heart surgery, trauma, or for deformities of the chest.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZBH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Zimmer Biomet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zimmer Biomet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.