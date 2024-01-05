SevenBridge Financial Group LLC Has $457,000 Holdings in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW)

SevenBridge Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Free Report) by 7.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,991 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Snowflake were worth $457,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Global Trust Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Snowflake by 7,500.0% in the 2nd quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Snowflake by 270.0% in the third quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 185 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its stake in Snowflake by 333.3% during the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC raised its stake in Snowflake by 616.0% during the 2nd quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in Snowflake by 111.1% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.74% of the company’s stock.
Insider Transactions at Snowflake
In other Snowflake news, CEO Frank Slootman sold 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.39, for a total transaction of $49,597,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 180,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,738,569.77. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CRO Christopher William Degnan sold 115,038 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.53, for a total value of $23,068,570.14. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 147,369 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,551,905.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Frank Slootman sold 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.39, for a total value of $49,597,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 180,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,738,569.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 556,781 shares of company stock worth $105,583,187 over the last 90 days. 8.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Snowflake Stock Down 0.3 %
Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 29th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.09. Snowflake had a negative net margin of 33.35% and a negative return on equity of 14.46%. The firm had revenue of $734.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $713.75 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.60) EPS. Snowflake’s revenue was up 31.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Snowflake Inc. will post -1.72 EPS for the current year.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
SNOW has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Snowflake from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 28th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Snowflake from $200.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Snowflake from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Snowflake from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Snowflake from $216.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $196.28.
Get Our Latest Stock Report on SNOW
About Snowflake
Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform for various organizations in the United States and internationally. Its platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data and data products.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Snowflake
- How to Invest in Renewable Energy
- Citi and Lazard just got bullish upgrades
- There Are Different Types of Stock To Invest In
- Why Micron and AMD are the best semiconductors for 2024
- 5 Top Rated Dividend Stocks to Consider
- This biotech stock has surged over 300% this week
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Snowflake Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snowflake and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.