SevenBridge Financial Group LLC Increases Stake in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

SevenBridge Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,522 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 659 shares during the quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $433,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Citigroup during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Union Savings Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Citigroup in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Citigroup by 73.8% during the third quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Citigroup by 115.0% in the third quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 802 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 429 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Citigroup by 40.3% in the second quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 867 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Citigroup alerts:

Insider Activity at Citigroup

In other Citigroup news, insider Andrew John Morton sold 28,096 shares of Citigroup stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.66, for a total value of $1,142,383.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 410,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,673,039.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on C shares. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Citigroup in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Citigroup from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 16th. HSBC started coverage on Citigroup in a report on Thursday, September 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $43.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Citigroup from $47.00 to $43.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Citigroup from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.14.

Read Our Latest Report on C

Citigroup Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of C stock opened at $53.77 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. Citigroup Inc. has a one year low of $38.17 and a one year high of $54.75. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $46.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.56. The company has a market capitalization of $102.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.52, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.57.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 13th. The company reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $20.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.27 billion. Citigroup had a return on equity of 6.76% and a net margin of 9.22%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.50 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Citigroup Inc. will post 5.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Citigroup Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 6th were given a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 3rd. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.94%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.60%.

About Citigroup

(Free Report)

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Institutional Clients Group (ICG), Personal Banking and Wealth Management (PBWM), and Legacy Franchises.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Citigroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citigroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.