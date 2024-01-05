SevenBridge Financial Group LLC Lowers Stock Position in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

SevenBridge Financial Group LLC reduced its position in shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,955 shares of the company’s stock after selling 165 shares during the quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Sysco were worth $459,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. lifted its holdings in Sysco by 1.6% during the third quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 245,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,222,000 after purchasing an additional 3,800 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Sysco by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,651,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,298,000 after buying an additional 265,621 shares in the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Sysco by 19.4% in the 3rd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 5,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,000 after buying an additional 860 shares during the last quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. increased its stake in Sysco by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 18,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,212,000 after buying an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its holdings in shares of Sysco by 2.3% during the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 10,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $684,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. 80.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sysco Stock Performance

NYSE:SYY opened at $75.11 on Friday. Sysco Co. has a fifty-two week low of $62.24 and a fifty-two week high of $82.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.04, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.29. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $71.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.16, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.15.

Sysco Announces Dividend

Sysco ( NYSE:SYY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $19.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.73 billion. Sysco had a return on equity of 117.17% and a net margin of 2.35%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.97 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Sysco Co. will post 4.33 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 4th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.66%. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.34%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Stephens lowered their price target on Sysco from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Sysco in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Sysco from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Sysco from $86.00 to $77.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Sysco in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.89.

Insider Transactions at Sysco

In related news, Director Sheila Talton sold 2,200 shares of Sysco stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.76, for a total value of $157,872.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,782 shares in the company, valued at $917,236.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

About Sysco

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

