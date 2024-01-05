SevenBridge Financial Group LLC Makes New Investment in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI)

SevenBridge Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 2,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $228,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of IEI. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P grew its position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 19.0% during the 1st quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 402,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,118,000 after purchasing an additional 64,171 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 73.8% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 116,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,272,000 after buying an additional 49,670 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 22.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,054,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,723,000 after buying an additional 192,872 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $1,537,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. raised its stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 61,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,516,000 after acquiring an additional 5,414 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IEI opened at $116.58 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $115.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $114.43. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a one year low of $111.45 and a one year high of $119.57.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th were given a $0.2917 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $3.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.00%.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index).

